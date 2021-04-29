EWING >> Rowan University owned an early lead, but 15th-ranked The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) took over by halftime to post a 19-12 win over the Profs in the semifinals of the 2021 New Jersey Athletic Conference Women's Lacrosse Championship Tournament April 28.
Dara Hennessy, Ashley Lechliter, Shannen Sterner, Elise Cohan and Erin Renshaw posted two goals apiece for third-seeded Rowan. Julia Grlica had a goal and an assist and goalie Reilly Shaup made 13 saves on the day.
Hennessy helped Rowan take a 5-3 first-half lead as she scored two goals, but then the Lions scored five straight to own an 8-5 advantage at halftime. Lechliter, assisted by Julianna Corson, Sterner and Grlica each netted first-half goals for the Profs.
Second-seeded TCNJ (6-2) scored the first two of the second half and despite the Profs' Erin Renshaw teaming up with Grlica for a goal, and an unassisted goal by Elise Cohan with 21:18 to play, the Lions held a 12-7 lead.
With the home team leading, 15-7, Lechliter tallied her second of the game, with the assist from Chloe Shea. TCNJ answered with another but the Profs scored three in a row, as Jamie Cutrera, Renshaw and Cohan each netted unassisted goals to bring Rowan within, 16-11, with 6:45 remaining.
But TCNJ sealed the win, scoring three of the game's four goals in the final six minutes, while Sterner recorded the Profs' final goal with 2:33 left.
"We came out strong and took an early lead. We grew as a team and we were better today than we were yesterday," said head coach Lindsay Delaney. "We are grateful for the opportunities we received this year and look forward to grow into a new team taking with us the lessons these seniors taught us, the standards they set, and the program they reminded us we are."
The Profs graduate a strong senior class with co-captains Ashley Lechliter, Julia Grlica and Dara Hennessy, a trio that leaves Rowan with a combined total of 104 goals and 32 assists in their careers.
Rowan finishes the year with a 3-7 overall record, as the Profs and their opponents dealt with the return to sports while following COVID-19 protocols. It is the fewest number of games played in a season since 1976, aside from the 2020 campaign that was cut short by the pandemic.
