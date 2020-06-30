The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at James Madison (Va.) University: Kaylee Blash of Medford Lakes, Colton Christie of Marlton, Amanda Cicali of Mount Laurel, Kayla Clayton of Marlton, Hailey Cornelius of Medford, Vincent Garbarino of Marlton, Lindsay Karmilovich of Shamong, Abigayle Lennox of Shamong, Kayla McDonald of Medford Lakes, Clare Morelli of Marlton, Nina Murray of Mount Laurel, Casey Porter of Medford, Bridget Ross of Medford, Briana Schmidt of Tabernacle, Cassidy Smith of Medford, Matthew Tilden of Marlton and Erica Umbehauer of Tabernacle.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at James Madison (Va.) University: Julie Busca of Medford, Spencer Campbell of Medford, Caraline Christie of Marlton, Michelle DiBraccio of Medford, Maevis Feeny of Marlton, Katherine Repholz of Mount Laurel and Rachel Sorgi of Marlton.
Jason Morgan of Marlton has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Shenandoah (Va.) University.
Giana Carroll of Marlton has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Adelphi (N.Y.) University.
Isabelle Cutts of Tabernacle, a junior integrated marketing communication major, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Harding (Ariz.) University.
Sarah Bartholomew of Medford, an English major, has been named to the president's list at Coastal Carolina (S.C.) University.
Lindsey Florio of Marlton, a psychology major, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah (Va.) University.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Mount St. Mary's (Md.) University: Jake Askin of Medford, Ryan Carroll of Marlton, Jake DeAngelis of Mount Laurel, Jose Mercado of Mount Laurel, William Mercado of Mount Laurel and Christos Yiatrou of Mount Laurel.
The following local students (with their major) have been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology: Amelia Ying of Marlton (human-centered computing), Carly Strohl of Marlton (new media design), Rachel DeTone of Marlton (graphic design), Colin McDonald of Marlton (computer science), Zaven Kazandjian of Mount Laurel (game design and development), Corey Gross of Marlton (computer science), Carl Hauser of Medford (mechanical engineering), Jake Koerner of Mount Laurel (exercise science), Jacob Gutwirth of Medford (mechanical engineering), Sara Wegmann of Shamong (graphic design), Matthew Doerner of Mount Laurel (electrical engineering), Kyle Bauer of Mount Laurel (computer science) and Julie Toich of Marlton (illustration).
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina (S.C.) University: Emily Hampson of Mount Laurel, Brianna Heller of Vincentown, Natalie Mileszko of Shamong, Jada Robinson of Medford, Zachary Rush of Mount Laurel and Julia Unger of Medford.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at The University of Scranton (Pa.): Caitlin V. Donlin of Mount Laurel, a senior health administration major; John C. Garvey of Marlton, a senior history major; Bridget Gras of Medford, a junior exercise science major; Madison V. Heaton of Medford, a senior occupational therapy major; Jacob E. Heaton of Medford, a junior accounting major; Brendan R. Osler of Medford, a sophomore psychology major; Jennifer N. Relovsky of Marlton, a sophomore early and primary teacher education major; Baylee H. Turetzky of Marlton, a junior exercise science major and Dante O. Venuto of Mount Laurel, a sophomore exercise science major;
Tara O'Brien of Medford Lakes has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.
Annie Rollins of Shamong, a member of the Bloomsburg University women's lacrosse team, has been named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete.
Shannen Preble of Southampton, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in mechanical engineering and chemical engineering, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic (Mass.) Institute.
The following local students have have named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Muhlenberg (Pa.) College: Emily Kirchner of Maple Shade, Sarah Krsnak of Medford, Zachary Lill of Medford, Kasey Mitchell of Shamong, Kristen Paige of Tabernacle, Jason Richwall of Medford, Kaley Ryan of Mount Laurel, Raivat Shah of Mount Laurel, Ryan Stewart of Marlton, Jessica Szasz of Mount Laurel and Cameron Wasson of Mount Laurel.
Kaden Hastie of Tabernacle, Devon Fitzpatrick of Marlton and Collin Wickramaratna of Marlton have been named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Clemson (S.C.) University: Alex Mongulla of Medford (Pre-Business), Trevor R. Montgomery of Mount Laurel (General Engineering) and Jacklyn C. Schenkewitz of Mount Laurel (Civil Engineering).
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Clemson (S.C.) University: Amber C. Conley of Marlton, Joseph R. Degenova of Marlton, Augustin J. Gray of Medford and Madison M. Powell of Medford.
Jacob Mesey of Marlton has earned the status of president with the Alvernia (Pa.) University's Sports Management Association.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island: Ryan Artis of Medford, Casey Bates of Southampton, Emily Fillmore of Medford, Maria Khasminsky of Mount Laurel, Yeon Kim of Marlton, Kendra Mahon of Mount Laurel, Katie Preller of Mount Laurel, Caterina Ramirez of Mount Laurel, Jenna Robinson of Mount Laurel, Nicole Trent of Medford, Nicole Ware of Medford and Rebecca Weiner of Marlton.
Olivia Hyland of Shamong, Matthew Schroll of Marlton and Zachary Chin of Marlton have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Cedarville (Ohio) University.
John Hunter Piper of Southampton has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Norwich (Vt.) University.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac (Conn.) University: Emily Barbieri of Medford, Morgan Devlin of Mount Laurel, Maria Miller of Marlton, Sydney Johnston of Medford, Angelina Minchillo of Marlton, Morgan Tencza of Marlton and Nicolette Zaremba of Mount Laurel.
The following local students have received degrees from Quinnipiac (Conn.) University: Mara Cray of Mount Laurel (Master of Science in public relations), Morgan Devlin of Mount Laurel (Bachelor of Science in health science studies), Tessa Londregan of Mount Laurel (Bachelor of Science in health science studies), Hunter Lotierzo of Medford (Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering) and Jessica Stearn of Medford Lakes (Doctor of physical therapy).