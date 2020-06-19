Alivia Chaloupka of Shamong has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Ryan J. Schaub of Mount Laurel has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at DeSales (Pa.) University.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 president’s list or dean’s list at the College of Charleston (S.C):
Brooke Isaksen of Tabernacle was named to the president's list and majoring in Public Health; John Lee-Pesotski of Tabernacle was named to the president's list and majoring in Political Science; Natasha Giovannini Sula of Tabernacle was named to the dean's list and has an undecided major; Jacob Kozmor of Medford was named to the dean's list and majoring in Business Administration.
Kacy Bulza of Marlton (Psychology major) and Anya Dougherty of Shamong (National Security major) have been named to the spring 2020 at the University of New Haven (Conn.).
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Moravian (Pa.) College: Matthew Anderson of Tabernacle, Alexa Brown of Southampton, Jillian Connelly of Shamong, Marissa Kibler of Lumberton, Hannah McHugh of Marlton, Melanie Schaffer of Lumberton and Skylar Vaughan of Mount Laurel.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Susquehanna (Pa.):
Michael Jentsch of Shamong, is a neuroscience major in the Class of 2021 and graduate of Seneca High School.
Rosemarie Mirabella of Mount Laurel, is a biology major in the Class of 2023 and graduate of Lenape High School.
Carrington Windl of Medford, is a luxury brand marketing and management major in the Class of 2023 and graduate of Shawnee High School.
Marissa Kibler of Lumberton has graduate from Moravian (Pa.) College Class of 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Eric J. Lauk of Mullica Hill has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Wagner (N.Y.) College.
Mia Scott, daughter of Stephen and Eva Scott of Mount Laurel, has graduated from Dickinson Colllege with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and religion. Scott is a graduate of Holy Cross Academy.
Julia Ferrelli of Mount Laurel has graduated from Union (N.Y.) College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.
Melissa Zumbrun of Marlton has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Ithaca (N.Y.) College. Zumbrun is an occupational therapy major.
Kyle Scott of Marlton has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Hood (Md.) College.
Muhlenberg College athlete Frank Caterina of Shamong has been recognized for his behavior on the field, course, court and track with his selection to the 2020 Spring All-Centennial Conference Sportsmanship Team.
Devon Cowan (advertising major) and John Leuzzi (journalism major), both of Mount Laurel, have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Marquette (Wis.) University.
Lynn Cummings of Marlton has earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Arcadia (Pa.) University.
Jamie Manzo of Marlton has earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Arcadia (Pa.) University.