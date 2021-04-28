GLASSBORO >> The Rowan softball team swept Rutgers-Camden, 1-0 in eight innings in the first game and 1-0 in the second on April 26.
In the eighth inning, catcher Korie Hague was placed on second base because of the international tie-breaker rule and was replaced by pinch runner Sam Marasheski. Designated player Kelly Duffy moved Marasheski to third with a sacrifice bunt. Right fielder Mariah Wysocki hit a single to left field, scoring Marasheski for the victory.
Wysocki ended the game with two hits and a double. Third baseman Breanne Bryant contributed with two hits in three at bats. Emily August (11-2) was the winning pitcher. She gave up five hits and recorded a career high nine strikeouts.
Shortstop Payton MacNair recorded a solo home run to win the nightcap. She led off the bottom of the fifth with the solo shot to left field. It was her second home run of the season. MacNair was this week’s New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rookie of the Week.
Rowan is 23-5 overall and in first place of the conference with a 17-1 mark.
Cat Thomas (7-2) threw 6.1 innings for the win on the mound. August entered the game with two outs and runners at first and third. She struck out the final batter looking. It was her second save.
Second baseman Sonia Sharma, left fielder Morgan Zane and first baseman Mackenzie Short each had two hits. Catcher Korie Hague had a double.