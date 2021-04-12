JERSEY CITY >> The Rowan University softball team extended its win streak to eight games after defeating conference opponent New Jersey City University, 13-1 and 11-0, April 10. Both contests were only five innings because of the eight-run rule.
In the opener, Rowan compiled 13 hits and pitcher Emily August only allowed one. She struck four batters in two innings. Kelly Duffy (1-0) was on the mound for the final three innings and earned the victory.
Seven players contributed with at least one RBI. Shortstop Payton MacNair, third baseman Breanna Bryant and left fielder Morgan Zane each totaled two hits, a double, two RBI and two runs. Catcher Korie Hague and first baseman Cat Thomas had two RBI apiece. Center fielder Rebecca Lombardo and Duffy both added one hit and one RBI. Second baseman Sonia Sharma hit a double and scored two runs.
The Profs led 2-0 after the first inning then scored eight in the second. They added two runs in the third and one in the fourth. Hague drove in both runs in the first with a single to center field. In the second, Thomas, MacNair and Bryant all knocked in a run with a base hit. Rowan also had runs on a passed ball, double steal and an error.
Bryant’s double in the third scored MacNair. Zane followed with a single through the right side and Bryant came home. In the fourth, Lombardo crossed home plate on MacNair’s double to center field.
NJCU scored in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher/shortstop Mariah Villanuev walked and went to second on a single by second baseman/catcher Hailey Mojica. Villanuev scored on third baseman Dulce Almonte’s base hit down the right field line.
Right fielder Mariah Wysocki led the way in the second game. She totaled three hits (three at bats), six RBI and two runs. Wysocki recorded a three run homer in the second inning. Sharma collected three hits (one double) and scored three runs. McNair and Hague each posted one hit and two RBI. Alexa Saccomanno (4-1) was the winning pitcher after throwing three innings and Thomas pitched the last two.
The Profs ended the nightcap with 11 hits. Rowan is 12-4 overall and 6-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. NJCU has a 0-6 record with a 0-6 conference mark.
In the first inning, Sharma led off with a double to right center and later scored on a wild pitch. Along with Wysocki’s home run in the second, Hague had a two RBI single.
Rowan went on to score three more runs in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Wysocki singled home Bryant while MacNair posted a two RBI base hit. Wysocki totaled two RBI with a single in the fourth inning.