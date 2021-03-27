GLASSBORO >> Pitchers Emily August and Alexa Saccomanno led the Rowan University softball team over Stockton University, 8-0 and 3-1, March 27 here.
The Profs had a perfect game in the opener. August (2-1) threw four innings and recorded a career high eight strikeouts. Saccomanno was on the mound for the fifth inning. The game ended after five innings because of the eight run rule.
Catcher Korie Hague totaled three hits (three at bats), two doubles, four RBIs and one run. Right fielder Mariah Wysocki recorded a three run homer in the first inning. Left fielder Morgan Zane added two hits and scored two runs.
Rowan scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second and one in the fourth. In the first, Hague knocked in two runs with a single before Wysocki homered to right center. Third baseman Breanna Bryant had a sac fly, scoring second baseman Sonia Sharma in the second. Zane came home on Hague’s double to left center. Hague’s second double came in the fourth and designated player Kelly Duffy scored.
Saccomanno got the win on the mound in the second game. She (2-1) pitched five relief innings and only gave up one hit. August came in in the seventh inning and had a save. In the second frame, Saccomano put the Profs ahead 2-1 with a two run homer to left field.
The Ospreys scored one run in the first inning when designated player Jenna Patterson doubled in left fielder Meg Murzello. Hague brought home Bryant in the third with a sac fly. Sharma contributed with two hits while Bryant, Zane and Duffy each had one.
Rowan’s doubleheader on Tuesday, March 30 against New Jersey City University has been canceled.