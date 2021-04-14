ROWAN SOFTBALL SWEEPS STOCKTON, 9-2 AND 8-0 FOR THIRD TIME THIS SEASON
GALLOWAY >> The Rowan University softball team swept Stockton University, 9-2 and 8-0 for the third time this season on Tuesday.
The Profs have a 10 game win streak. They are 14-4 overall and 8-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Ospreys drop to 2-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
In the opener, Emily August went the distance on the mound for the win. She (5-1) gave up five hits and two runs, one earned. Left fielder Morgan Zane and third baseman Breanna Bryant each contributed with two hits and two RBIs. Zane also scored two runs. Right fielder Mariah Wysocki added two hits, a triple and one RBI.
Catcher Korie Hague collected two hits, one RBI and one run. Second baseman Sonia Sharma and shortstop Payton MacNair added two hits and two runs. Designated player Kelly Duffy chipped in with one RBI and center fielder Rebecca Lombardo had two hits and one run.
In the first inning, Zane drove in two runs with a single to center field. Bryant followed with a RBI base hit that scored Zane. Hague crossed the plate on Duffy’s single and Bryant scored on an error. Wysocki tripled home Lombardo who reached base with a single.
Stockton had one run in the bottom half of the first. Right fielder Angie Dunphy hit a single to center field that scored left fielder Meg Murzello. Bryant got to first on a fielder’s choice in the second and MacNair came home.
Rowan’s last two runs came in the sixth. Sharma scored on Hague’s single to right center. Hague then stole second while Zane stole home. Second baseman Liani Ortiz doubled in the Ospreys’ run in the bottom of the sixth.
Cat Thomas (4-2) was the winning pitcher in the shutout and only allowed three hits. She also recorded a three-run homer. Duffy posted two RBI, two runs and a solo home run. Pinch hitter Zoe Frisko had two RBI.
The Profs scored three runs in the sixth to end the game early because of the eight run rule. Duffy got to first on a fielder’s choice and Hague scored. Frisko knocked in Byrant and pinch runner Sam Marasheski.
With two outs in the second inning, Duffy had a home run to left field. Rowan added four runs in the fourth. MacNair scored on an error with Bryant at bat. Thomas blasted a three run homer to left field.