ROWAN SOFTBALL SWEEPS WILLIAM PATERSON, 12-0 AND 6-1
WAYNE >> Left fielder Morgan Zane and catcher Korie Hague led Rowan over William Paterson, 12-0 and 6-1 in New Jersey Athletic Conference softball action April 6.
The Profs scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to end the first contest after the bottom half because of the eight run rule. Center fielder Rebecca Lombardo stole second and right fielder Mariah Wysocki stole home for the first run. Shortstop Payton McNair singled home Lombardo. Third baseman Breanna Bryant and MacNair scored on an error with left fielder Morgan Zane at bat. Zane crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Rowan compiled 14 hits and right-hander Emily August was the winning pitcher. In four innings, she (4-1) only gave up five hits and struck out six batters. Alexa Saccomanno was on the mound for the fifth frame.
Zane ended the game with three hits (four at bats), three RBI and four runs. She tied the school record for doubles in a game with three. Hague compiled four hits, four RBI, two doubles and one run. MacNair had two hits, one RBI and two runs. Second baseman Sonia Sharma added two hits, one RBI and one run.
The Profs scored in every inning. Zane doubled to center field in the first inning. Hague followed with a single to center field, scoring Zane. In the second, Sharma came home on a sac fly by first baseman Mackenzie Short. Hague recorded a RBI double in the third, which scored Zane. Sharma knocked in Hague with a base hit through the left side.
Rowan had three runs in the fourth. Zane contributed with a RBI double and Hague followed with a two RBI single.
In the second game, Rowan took the lead 3-1 after two runs in the third inning. MacNair and Bryant had back-to-back singles. Zane reached base on an error and MacNair scored. Bryant came home on Hague’s sacrifice fly. Pitcher Cat Thomas blasted a solo shot in the fourth. Saccomanno scored on an error and Lombardo crossed the plate on Zane’s ground out.
The Profs compiled 12 hits. Rowan is 10-4 overall and 4-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. William Paterson has a 3-5 record with a 2-2 conference mark.
Thomas (3-2) threw five innings for the victory and August pitched the last two. At the plate, Thomas had two hits in three at bats. Zane contributed with two RBIs and MacNair tallied two hits and two runs. Sharma was three for four with a double. Hague and Bryant added one RBI apiece. Saccomanno and Lombardo each posted one hit and one run.
The Profs got on the scoreboard in the first inning with Zane’s RBI single that scored MacNair. In the bottom half, third baseman Sydney Pace drove in center fielder Vanessa Archibold with a single through the right side, which tied the game.