ROWAN #1 SOFTBALL UPSET BY #4 KEAN IN NJAC SEMIFINALS
GLASSBORO >> The top-seeded Rowan University softball team was upset by No. 4 Kean University in the semifinals of the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship Tournament. The Cougars won the best of three series, 4-2 and 4-2.
Kean (25-7) advances to the championship at No. 2 The College of New Jersey on Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15. The final is a best of three series. TCNJ defeated No. 6 Stockton, 4-1 and 2-0 in the conference semifinals.
Taryn DiGiacomo was the winning pitcher in both games. She totaled eight strikeouts in the opener and contributed with two hits and one RBI. Center fielder Maria Bonfanti totaled two hits, two RBI and one run. Left fielder Ginna Pickens chipped in with a double and scored two runs while catcher Jenn Majorczak chipped in with one RBI.
For Rowan, right fielder Mariah Wysocki registered a triple and two RBIs. Shortstop Payton MacNair and center fielder Rebecca Lombardo each had two hits. Left fielder Morgan Zane and MacNair scored one run apiece.
In the bottom of the third, the Profs led 2-1 after Wysocki drove in MacNair and Zane. MacNair had a double to left field and Zane reached base with a walk.
Kean went ahead with two runs in the fourth and it had one in the sixth. The Cougars’ first run in the fourth scored on an error and Pickens crossed the plate on DiGiacomo’s sac fly. In the sixth, Bonfanti had a RBI single, scoring Pickens.
DiGiacomo (14-4) pitched a complete game while collecting two hits and two RBI in the second contest. Second baseman Julie Raba registered two hits, one RBI and one run. Third baseman Maddie Carlson and right fielder Paige Metz each had two hits and scored one run. Shortstop Gabriella Fredette added one RBI.
Rowan was led by pitcher/designated player Cat Thomas and Wysocki with two hits and one RBI apiece. Zane and Wysocki both scored one run.
The Profs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Wysocki drove in Zane with a double and Thomas followed with a double, scoring Wysocki.
Kean was 3-2 in the bottom of the second. DiGiacomo knocked in Carlson and Metz with a single.
Raba’s base hit scored DiGiacomo. In the fourth, Raba came home on a fielder’s choice with Fredette at bat.