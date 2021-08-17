EVESHAM >> On Aug. 17 at 2:50 a.m., a suspect in surveillence video made forced entry to the Longshore Breakfast and Lunch restaurant located at 746 West Route 70 here.
The suspect utilized a hammer to break through the safety glass and went directly to the cash register. After realizing the register does not contain a cash drawer, the suspect immediately leaves. The same business was burglarized in the same manner on Aug. 9 during the overnight hours.
The ensuing investigation by the Evesham Police Department Investigative Bureau led to the identification of the suspect as Roberto Santiago, 59, of Pennsauken.
A warrant was issued for Santiago’s arrest and he was quickly apprehended by the Pennsauken Police Department. Santiago was processed on his criminal charges (third degree burglary and criminal mischief) and lodged in the Burlington County Jail.