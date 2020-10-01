HADDONFIELD >> The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) has announced that three former Governing Board members Melinda K. Holman, Jack Tarditi, and Rob Kugler, have been named Emeritus members of the Board in the last year. The trio helped establish CFSJ in 2007. Emeritus members are invited to any meeting of the Governing Board, as non-voting participants, and may also serve on select Board committees.
“The Emeritus distinction is the highest honor the Community Foundation Board can bestow upon former members,” said CFSJ Board Chairman, Joseph P. Tredinnick. “All three of these individuals have demonstrated long-term dedication and support for the Foundation and its mission. They have inspired others to take action, referred partners and fund holders, and demonstrated an aspirational level of service and engagement.”
Mindy Holman joined the Holman Enterprises team in 1986, working in the retail operations department, serving in roles from General Manager to President and Chief Operating Officer of Holman Automotive. Holman has served as the Holman Enterprises Board Chairperson since 2015. She is a member of United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey’s Board, as well as Chair of the Urban Promise International Board.
Jack Tarditi has more than 40 years of experience in the Insurance industry, currently serving as the Managing Director of Conner Strong & Buckelew. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President with management responsibilities for the Employee Benefits Division. He was also a Commissioner and former Chairman of the Camden County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund and the New Jersey Municipal Excess Liability Fund. Tarditi has served the community as a member of several other boards and commissions including the Cooper Foundation Board, Helen Fuld School of Nursing Board, Salvation Army Board, Camden Kroc Community Center Board, Symphony In C Board, and the Haddonfield Educational Trust. In addition, Mr. Tarditi has served in many Public Sector capacities including Mayor, Director of Public Safety, and Commissioner for the Borough of Haddonfield. He is the former President of the Camden County Mayor’s Association and the New Jersey Conference of Mayors, former Chairman of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities School Funding Task Force, and the South Jersey Tourism Corporation, and as a member of the Haddonfield Cultural Event Commission, the New Jersey State Council on Local Mandates, and the Camden Public School Educational Foundation.
Rob Kugler is a retired attorney formerly of Archer & Greiner, P.C. where he specialized in complex real estate lending transactions, community and condominium associations, health care financing, and continuing care retirement community development. Mr. Kugler was a member of many professional organizations including the American Bar Association, the New Jersey State Bar Association, the Camden County Bar Association, the National Association of Bond Lawyers, the American College of Real Estate Lawyers, the Risk Management Associates South Jersey Chapter, the Community Associations Institute, and the Dartmouth Lawyers’ Association. He also served the community as a member of the American Cancer Society Board, Symphony In C Society Board, Dartmouth Alumni Council, Haddonfield United Methodist Church Board, the Historical Society of Haddonfield Board and Partnership for Haddonfield.
“It is gratifying to see the Foundation scale since its inception and to serve donors, make impactful grants, and exercise leadership in South Jersey,” Mindy Holman said. “Being a small part of so much good work that the Foundation has been able to achieve inspires me every day. I am honored to receive the Emeritus status..”
“The Community Foundation of South Jersey was established to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished throughout the region over the past 13 years,” Jack Tarditi said. “I am extremely humbled at the Emeritus designation by the Governing Board, and I look forward to utilizing the wisdom I have learned to help the Foundation continue to be successful.”
“Receiving the Emeritus title is something I did not expect,” said Rob Kugler. “I am so proud of Mindy, Jack, our other founding members Dr. Stella Horton and Dr. Kim Ayres, and the many Board members and staff who have worked over the years. Thanks to the vision and tenacity of so many fine individuals, the Foundation has become a remarkable catalyst for change and empowerment throughout the Southern New Jersey region.”