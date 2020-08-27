HADDONFIELD >> The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) has announced the addition of Valeria Galarza and Ann Marie Liotta to the CFSJ Governing Board.
Valeria Galarza founded ALTA Impact Partners, LLC in January 2020 to address social and community change, and community-driven strategies grounded on equity, policy, systems, and environmental change. Before starting ALTA, Galarza had served as Senior Project Manager at Cooper’s Ferry Partnership and Vice President of Strategic Expansion for YMCA of Burlington & Camden Counties. She brings over 15 years of program design and development, policy and advocacy, strategic planning, fundraising, grant writing, and community engagement knowledge to the Governing Board.
Ann Marie Liotta, CPA, AEP®, has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. She currently works as the US Wealth Strategist of Cohn Financial Group and holds a Certified Public Accountant’s license in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Her 20-plus years of financial experience in numerous states will bring a wealth of financial knowledge to the Governing Board.
“I am excited to join the CFSJ Governing Board and to help develop innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the communities the Foundation serves,” said Valeria Galarza. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with my fellow board members and to enhance the Foundation’s efforts to help marginalized communities thrive.”
“Becoming a member of the CFSJ Governing Board is truly an honor and I am excited to get to work,” said Ann Marie Liotta. “The Foundation does critical work in South Jersey and I look forward to being a part of their efforts to build stronger, more prosperous communities throughout the region.”
“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Valeria and Ann Marie to the Community Foundation of South Jersey’s Governing Board,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “They both bring a wealth of expertise and a shared understanding of how local giving can impact the needs of the South Jersey region.”
Other members of the Governing Board include Chair Joseph Tredinnick (Market President, Republic Bank), President Kyle Ruffin (President, K Ruffin & Associates), Treasurer Justin Van Fleet (Partner, Friedman LLC), Secretary T. Christian Rollins (Chief Development Officer, Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice), Co-Founder and Former Board Chair Melinda K. Holman (Chairperson, Holman Automotive Group), Co-Founder and Former Board Chair Jack Tarditi (Managing Director, Conner Strong & Buckelew), Joseph C. Atkinson (Principal, PwC LLP), Hon. Raymond A. Batten (Retired) (Of Counsel, Archer), John Connell, Esq. (Partner, Archer), Hon. Alisa Cooper (Commissioner, NJ Casino Control Commission), Lois Greco (Independent Philanthropy Professional), Rev. Douglas C. Halvorsen (President/CEO, The Evergreens), Wanda Hardy (Managing Principal of WP Hardy Consulting), Mark S. Hodges (Strategic Planning, Quality Management & Organizational Development Consultant), Joseph E. Murphy, Esq. (Certified Ethics and Compliance Professional), and Richelle Todd-Yamoah (Vice President of Programs and Operations, Sykes Foundation).