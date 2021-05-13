CAMDEN >> Philip Norcross, chairman of The Cooper Foundation, announced that the foundation is establishing an India COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide urgent support for healthcare infrastructure and medical supplies in those areas of India hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The surge in India rose rapidly over the last month and overwhelmed hospitals in several of the country’s hardest-hit cities. More than 350,000 new cases a day have been reported over the last week according to the World Health Organization.
“The news about the current COVID-19 surge in India have been horrific, with oxygen and basic supplies unavailable at many hospitals,” said Mr. Norcross. “We feel that we have a moral obligation to support our global neighbors.” Philip and Carole Norcross have kicked-off the fundraising effort with a personal donation of $5,000.
“Over the past 14 months, we have witnessed the devastating impact that COVID-19 surges can have on hospitals. India’s health care system is currently faced with an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients. We are starting this fund so we may provide front line organizations with valuable resources in their time of greatest need,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care.
“Given our role as a leading academic health system and regional medical command center for crises, we have a rich legacy of providing support around the world in times of tragedy,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MB, co-CEO of Cooper. In the past few years, Cooper employees have contributed more than $75,000 for disaster relief following numerous hurricanes and other natural disasters in Haiti, the Bahamas, and in Houston, Texas.
All monies raised will go to UNICEF and GiveIndia, organizations with infrastructure in place currently providing support in India.
To donate, visit The Cooper Foundation: support.foundation.cooperhealth.org/India-COVID-relief.