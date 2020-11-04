CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care is now treating Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) patients with the ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft System. In early October, Jeffrey Carpenter, MD, Chairman and Chief, Department of Surgery and vascular surgeon performed an implant of the ALTO device in a patient on at Cooper, the first in the region.
“As an academic health system, we are always investigating and implementing the most advanced technology and procedures to benefit our patients,” said Jeffrey P. Carpenter, MD. “The ALTO system is a less invasive option for our patients with lower risk for complications.”
Featuring a unique sealing technology, ALTO is the latest generation of low-profile polymer-based therapies for AAA treatment, offered exclusively by the Endologix Corporation.
The aorta is the body’s main artery, carrying blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is an enlarged and weakened section, or “ballooning” of the aorta below the renal arteries that may require treatment to prevent it from bursting and causing serious internal bleeding.
Patients diagnosed with AAA can be treated with open surgical repair, or the less invasive Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR). Fortunately, many patients benefit from the minimally invasive (endovascular) repair of the aorta using special stents that create a new pathway for blood flow away from the aneurysm.
Cooper University Health Care Surgical Services Institute offers patients leading-edge surgical options, performed by some of the top surgeons in the region – and the nation. Cooper surgical experts treat patients with the most advanced procedures, innovative surgical techniques, and state-of-the-art technology in a patient-centered environment the South Jersey and Philadelphia region.