CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care has been named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.
The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns, and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of health care facilities in the United States.
Nationwide, only 231 hospitals have received this distinction in 2020.
“As the leading academic health system in the region, this designation is a tribute to our dedicated team of perinatal health care professionals and support staff, and an affirmation of our team's hard work and dedication in providing the best care to our patients,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
“We are proud to receive this national recognition which reflects the expertise, compassion and advanced level of care the Cooper team provides to all mothers and newborns in our hospital,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper.
“We are honored by this recognition that attests to Cooper’s leadership in perinatal safety and its commitment to providing the highest level of quality and excellence for expectant mothers and their babies,” said Robin Perry, MD, FACOG, Chairman and Chief, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine.
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics including lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”
Cooper University Health Care promotes family-centered care and offers comprehensive prenatal testing, family education, an antepartum diagnostic center, a post-delivery Maternal Intermediate Care Unit (MICU), a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and 26-bed, Mother-Infant Unit using the couplet care model where a mother can keep her baby in her room throughout the hospital stay.