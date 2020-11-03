CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care has expanded its comprehensive military training program, one of the most extensive military training programs in the nation, by collaborating with the U.S. Navy to provide clinical rotations to Navy senior anesthesia medical residents.
The program will provide a two-month visiting clinical rotation for Navy senior anesthesia medical residents currently receiving their training at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center in Virginia. Each medical resident will circulate through Cooper’s program on a continuous basis. The first participant began his rotation at Cooper this summer.
“Cooper is proud to be the leading academic health system in the nation providing specialized medical training to United States military professionals,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care.
“As a high-volume, Level I Trauma Center and academic health system, Cooper is uniquely qualified to provide the hands-on training members of military medical teams need to gain the experience and skills to save lives on battlefields around the world,” added Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
“We are very excited for this tremendous opportunity that Cooper University Health Care has organized for our senior anesthesiology residents,” said Commander Derek Foerschler, DO, USN, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. “We look forward to a continued partnership of this Navy-civilian training agreement with Cooper’s anesthesiology department. This will further prepare our future anesthesiologists in life-saving skills.”
Cooper University Health Care and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University jointly offer residency and fellowship training programs, approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), in 17 medical specialties.
“Because Cooper already offers an outstanding anesthesiology medical residency, this new agreement with the Navy was a good fit. These Navy residents are a welcome addition to our program,” said, John Chovanes, DO, FACS, USAR, a trauma surgeon at Cooper and the founding medical director of Cooper’s Section of Military, Diplomatic, and Field Affairs.
Due to its expertise in trauma, surgery, and critical care, Cooper provides a wide range of military, diplomatic, and field affairs training programs. Last year, Cooper became the third location in the nation to provide specialized medical training to active duty and reserve personnel from all branches of the U.S. military as part of Operation SMART (Strategic Medical Asset Readiness Training). Operation SMART was developed by the U.S. Army Medical Command as part of an effort to establish a national network of civilian health care facilities to train and build medical skill sustainment among military personnel.
In January 2019, Cooper was also the first health system in the nation to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Army to provide advanced surgical trauma training to the elite Forward Resuscitation Surgical Team (FRST) through the Army Medical Department Military-Civilian Trauma Team Training (AMCT3) program. Cooper is also the only hospital in the United States that has trained elite medical providers from every military branch; multiple local, state, and federal government agencies; and international partners.