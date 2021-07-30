CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care was recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 Best Hospitals annual survey as one of the top-10 hospitals in New Jersey and as a top-performing hospital nationally in nine specialty services: Colon cancer surgery, heart failure, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart attack, diabetes care, kidney failure treatment, stroke, and COPD treatment.
“We are honored that U.S. News & World Report has once again recognized Cooper University Health Care as a regional and national leader for quality care and outcomes. When patients choose Cooper, they can trust they are choosing the very best,” said George E. Norcross III, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Cooper Health System, Cooper University Hospital, and MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.
“Cooper is focused on providing the highest level of care and continues to improve its U.S. News & World Report rankings, which demonstrates the skill and dedication of our team as well as the important role we play in providing advanced health care in our region. We are honored that more people than ever, including patients from all 50 states and more than 35 countries, trust Cooper to provide for their health care,” said Kevin M. O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper.
“As a leading academic health system and the only Level 1 Trauma Center in southern New Jersey, patients rely upon us to provide advanced medical care and the highest level of clinical expertise. We are exceptionally proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top hospital in New Jersey as well as the growing number of specialties to earn a top-performing hospital ranking,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
The U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings are intended to help patients with rare or life-threatening conditions make informed decisions about where to receive care. This year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list ranks hospitals in 16 specialties: cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; gynecology; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; ophthalmology; orthopedics; pulmonology; psychiatry; rehabilitation; rheumatology; and urology.
This is the 32nd year for the survey. The rankings — which compare more than 4,500 medical centers across the country — are based primarily on objective measures, such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, and quality of nursing.