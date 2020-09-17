CAMDEN >> Cooper University Health Care, the region’s leading academic health system, has announced the formation of Cooper Care Alliance (CCA), a new community-based physicians group. Cooper also announced that three well-known community physicians have joined the CCA, including Dr. Carman Ciervo, a family medicine physician and former leader at Jefferson Health, Dr. Greg Taylor, a family medicine physician from Haddonfield, and Dr. Thayalan K Cumarasamy, a family medicine physician who has been operating practices in Burlington and Camden counties for the past 27 years.
“Many community-based physicians desire the administrative, operations, and technology benefits of being affiliated with a large academic health system like Cooper without having all of the academic responsibilities of a full faculty appointment, and that is why we created Cooper Care Alliance,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
CCA is the health system’s second physicians group along with the 700-member Cooper University Physicians (CUP) group, South Jersey’s largest physician group. The physicians in CCA are employed by Cooper, but will not have academic faculty appointments at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, as do the physicians in CUP.
“Cooper Care Alliance will enable us to serve more residents in the region and connect with more community-based physicians who are looking to reduce the burden of running their practices, give their patients greater access to expert specialists, and join a leading academic health system,” added Kevin O’Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper.
CCA physicians will be able to tap into Cooper’s administrative, quality, and technology programs, including an electronic medical records system, giving them more time to focus on caring for their patients with less worry about day-to-day operations of running a medical practice. CCA patients will benefit from keeping their trusted physician, who will be able to provide them with more coordinated care within one health system through access to Cooper’s network of experts practicing in more than 75 specialties.
“We are excited to be able to serve more patients in the region in our new physicians group, Cooper Care Alliance, which is off to a tremendous start with the addition of well-respected, long-time physicians in the region, Drs. Ciervo, Taylor, and Cumarasamy,” said Eric Kupersmith, MD, chief physician executive at Cooper.
“Joining CCA is a great way to incorporate so many of the outstanding clinical advances at Cooper with the excellent patient experience we have developed over the year and that patients are looking for during these challenging times. I look forward to giving back to the community I grew up in,” said Dr. Ciervo, a South Jersey native and graduate of Camden Catholic High School.
Dr. Taylor said, “Patient care has always been a priority for me and CCA embraces this.”
“Cooper is committed to excellence and the community. As a South Jersey resident, I have observed Cooper's dedication to providing the best health care, and I am pleased to join Cooper Care Alliance,” said Dr. Cumarasamy.
For more information about Cooper Community Alliance, visit Cooperhealth.org/CCA.