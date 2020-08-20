CAMDEN >> The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Cooper University Health Care for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients receiving transcatheter valve repair and replacement procedures with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification.
Cooper is the first and only hospital in the Delaware Valley to be awarded this certification.
TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure to treat aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve that regulates the flow of blood from the heart. In recent years, it has become a safe and effective alternative to traditional open-heart surgery.
“This is a great recognition of Cooper’s cardiac experts, who are dedicated to clinical excellence and the highest level of cardiac care, which consumers have come to expect from the leading academic health system in the region,” said Kevin M. O’Dowd, JD, co- CEO of Cooper University Health Care.
“This recognition by The American College of Cardiology is the direct result of our dedicated team of specialists, advanced practice providers, nurses, and support staff,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper.
Cooper was awarded Transcatheter Valve Certification based on evaluation of the staff’s ability to meet the high standards for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making, and registry performance. The certification uses established national clinical measures to support clinical decisions and links process improvement to patient outcomes.
“Cooper has demonstrated its commitment to providing southern New Jersey with excellent heart care,” said Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Cooper with Transcatheter Valve Certification.”
“Cooper continues to offer new cardiac procedures and advanced techniques to provide more options to our patients,” said Philip A. Koren, MD, FACC, FSCAI, medical director of the Cooper Heart Institute. “We are very excited about this newest milestone, which attests to Cooper’s advanced capabilities and quality care.”
“As a high volume cardiac center, Cooper has long been a leader in clinical trials and utilization of new devices for the treatment of structural heart conditions,” said Sajjad A. Sabir, MD, director of the Cooper Structural Heart Disease Program. “Cooper was among the first hospitals in the nation and the first in New Jersey to offer the TAVR procedure beginning in 2011.”