MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of County Commissioners congratulated County Administrator Eve Cullinan on her swearing-in for her sixth year as a member of the Board of Directors of the New Jersey Association of Counties.
The nonpartisan association advocates on behalf of New Jersey’s 21 counties to promote legislation, regulations and policy directives that empower county governments to operate more efficiently and effectively.
Cullinan and the other members of the NJAC board were sworn-in Jan. 29 during the Association’s annual reorganization meeting.
“Eve is the first woman to serve as county administrator and has been an indispensable leader in our county for over a decade,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “NJAC has been an important partner for our county, especially this past year with all the challenges we faced from COVID-19, so we’re proud to have Eve as our county’s voice on their board.”
Cullinan has served as County Administrator since 2015 and is charged with the daily operations of Burlington County’s government and workforce, and the management of the county’s more than $200 million annual operating budget. This past year she helped lead the county’s pandemic response, as well as the launch of new initiatives like the Housing Hub and Recovery Center at the Burlington County Human Services Building in Westampton.
Prior to her appointment as administrator, Cullinan spent three years as the Department of Health Director and 10 years as administrator of then-Buttonwood Hospital in Pemberton. She also worked for five years as a nursing home administrator at Trinitas Regional Medical Center.