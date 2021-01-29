MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of County Commissioners made history again this week by appointing Ashley Buono as the County’s new solicitor.
Buono is the first woman to serve as county solicitor. In the post, she will oversee the County’s Legal Department and serving as the County Commissioners’ chief legal counsel. She was sworn-in Jan. 27 night by Assignment Judge Jeanne Covert and fills the post vacated by Sander Friedman this fall when he became a Superior Court Judge.
“Ms. Buono is one of Burlington County’s most accomplished and respected attorneys and we’re thrilled to have her legal expertise at the County,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “She’s one in a long list of groundbreaking women leaders in Burlington County and we look forward to working with Ashley. Her knowledge and experience will be counted on to help us continue to deliver the high level of service residents have come to expect from us.”
“Burlington County is where I started my law career and where I’ve made my home so it’s a privilege for me to be able to join the County’s team and assist them in the delivery of responsive and responsible government,” said Buono.
A Marlton resident, Buono has extensive private practice experience with several area law firms, specializing construction and procurement. She has represented public and private sector clients on matters such as bid reviews, contract negotiations and litigation stemming from construction projects.
She currently serves as secretary of the Burlington County Bar Association.
Buono also clerked for Superior Court Judge John Almeida in the Burlington County vicinage and was an intern in the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office while obtaining her law degree from the Widener University School of Law. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh.