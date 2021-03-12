MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of Commissioners applauded the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the federal aid the legislation will send to the county and its residents.
“For over a year Burlington County has been at the forefront in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. From setting up COVID-19 testing, administering vaccines, providing zero-interest loans for small businesses and free food to families impacted by the pandemic, we’ve made helping our residents through this crisis our top priority,” Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said. “The American Rescue Plan Act will help us continue this assistance and take other actions to expand our response and ensure we’re better prepared for the next health crisis, whenever that might occur. It provides Burlington County and our municipalities with direct federal aid for the first time since the pandemic’s start that we can apply to our COVID-19 response and use to retain employees and continue critical services.”
“It will also send payments to working families, enhance unemployment support and provide funding to help us speed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine, among other actions,” Hopson added.
Deputy Director Dan O’Connell, who also serves as the Board’s liaison to the County Health Department, noted that the law also boosts funding for rental assistance and sends aid to county colleges and schools.
“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that all levels of government must work together to respond to a crisis like COVID-19. This law helps cement these partnerships. It is exactly the right action at the right time, and our entire Board wants to extend our heartfelt thanks to President Biden and all the congressional leaders who made sure this legislation became law, including our county’s representatives, Congressmen Andy Kim and Donald Norcross, and U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez,” O’Connell said.
“We’ve all been through a lot during the last year, but we believe our nation has turned a corner in our fight to beat back the virus, heal our economy and regain a sense of normalcy. This law will help us reach that long-awaited ending,” O’Connell added.