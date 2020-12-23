NEW YORK >> The Armory Foundation has decided after extensive consultations with health experts that, due to rising cases nationally of COVID-19, it is advisable to cancel the 114th Millrose Games, previously scheduled for Feb. 13, 2021 at The Armory in New York City.
First run in 1908, the Millrose Games has featured legends such as Paavo Nurmi, Eamonn Coghlan, Allyson Felix, Joetta Clark, Carl Lewis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Bernard Lagat and many others. However, given the health situation in New York and across the country, the prudent thing to do is to abstain this coming year.
Said Millrose Games Meet Director Ray Flynn: “Canceling the iconic Millrose Games was a very difficult decision, but with all the health concerns surrounding an event of this complexity, rather than risking the athletes, officials, meet personnel, media and others, we have decided to wait until February 12, 2022, for the next edition of the Millrose Games.”
