MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of Commissioners announced the re-appointment of County Administrator Eve A. Cullinan to a third term managing the county’s government and operations.
As County Administrator, Cullinan is charged with overseeing the daily operation of the government and workforce, and the management of the County’s more than $200 million annual budget. She has held the position since 2015.
“Reappointing Eve Cullinan, the first woman to serve as county administrator for another term is a wonderful way to end Women’s History Month. Eve has been an indispensable leader in our county for more than a decade, first at the helm of Buttonwood Hospital, then director of the Health Department, and now as County Administrator,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “Our Board has complete confidence in her and we look forward to relying on her for another three years. Her hard work and dedication to Burlington County is unparalleled and helps make us the best county in all of New Jersey.”
Cullinan’s reappointment was approved unanimously by the Board of Commissioners, who cited her strong leadership as a critical component of the county’s pandemic response, as well as the launch of new initiatives like the Housing Hub and Recovery Center at the Burlington County Human Services Building in Westampton.
Under her oversight, Burlington County also continued to have the lowest average county taxes in New Jersey in 2019 and 2020, according to New Jersey Department of Community Affairs property tax data.
A recent report by Moody’s Investors Services cited the county’s “budgeting and ongoing expenditure controls” and “strong financial results” for maintaining the county’s strong Aa1 credit rating.
Cullinan also serves as Burlington County’s representative on the Board of Directors of the New Jersey Association of Counties. It is her sixth year on the board.
“We couldn’t ask for a more qualified or better chief executive to carry out our vision for fiscally responsible yet compassionate County Government,” Hopson said.
Prior to her appointment as administrator, Cullinan spent three years as the Department of Health Director and 10 years as administrator of then-Buttonwood Hospital in Pemberton. She also worked for five years as a nursing home administrator at Trinitas Regional Medical Center.