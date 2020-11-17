MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders continues to seek residents interested in serving on county boards, commissions and advisory committees and is encouraging them to submit their resumes soon in order to be considered for current vacancies or for open spots in the future.
“Government service is one of the most enriching and satisfying ways to help our communities, and we value all who volunteer their time and energy to help our county flourish and prosper,” said Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson.
Information about the county’s various boards and committees, including their responsibilities and activities and their regular meeting dates is available on the county’s website at www.co.burlington.nj.us/199/Boards-Commissions
Residents interested in being considered should send a resume and cover letter to appointments@co.burlington.nj.us.
Those interested in an appointment as the County’s representative to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission are asked to submit a resume and letter by Wednesday, Nov. 18.
All other resumes and letters should be submitted by Dec. 1 to be considered for appointments to boards and commissions for 2021.