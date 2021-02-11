EVESHAM >> It has been determined that Michael Larbi, 22, of Dover, Del. was responsible for the Oct. 28, 2020, $77,000 jewelry theft at Billig Jewelers, 330 South Route 73 here.
The Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau investigated the crime and determined that the same suspect had conducted similar thefts in five other jurisdictions between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. A task force was created with the other jurisdictions involved in order to have a collaborative effort to identify and apprehend the suspect.
During the continued investigation, an Evesham detective researched other potential locations where Larbi may have struck and was able to determine that a similar theft occurred on three occasions in Maryland. Physical evidence was recovered from one of the incidents in Maryland, which led to a break in the cases in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
On Jan. 22, the Evesham Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Larbi for second-degree theft. He was arrested on Feb. 10 by the U.S. Marshalls Office.