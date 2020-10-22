VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) has announced that demolition has begun on the 55-year-old shelter building at the 509 Centennial address here. Construction of the new 25,000-sf state-of-the-art building will start once the site is cleared.
“After an eight month delay due to COVID-19, we are happy to finally be moving forward with the demolition and construction”, says Maya Richmond, Executive Director of Animal Welfare Association.
To celebrate this milestone, Susan Beck, a friend and supporter of AWA has committed to match up to $15,000 in donations through Nov. 13. Each dollar donated will be doubled. AWA is hoping the $15,000 Match Challenge will raise $30,000 for the capital campaign Building a Place Where Happiness Begins.
“It is an exciting time at AWA with construction of the new building beginning,” says Susan Beck, longtime donor, and friend. “They will need the support of the entire community to ensure the $15,000 match challenge is a success."
The new building will include a bright, welcoming lobby with acoustically sound-proofed areas throughout and allow twice the space dedicated to adoption services. AWA projects an additional 1000 animals can be saved each year due to the expansion. Equipped classroom-style space for public workshops and education programs will allow AWA to expand important services and programs to the pet caring community.