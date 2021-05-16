MOUNT HOLLY >> When Delores “Dee” Pepple was hired by Burlington County, Richard Nixon was the U.S. President and The Partridge Family was in the midst of its first season on television.
Fifty years later, she is still serving the residents of Burlington County.
The Burlington County Board of Commissioners congratulated Pepple on her 50th year of service as a county employee, saying her incredible longevity was an inspiration and exemplifies the best of public servants.
“In this day-and-age, when most workers remain with the same employer for less than five years, Dee has devoted five decades. Her dedication to the people of Burlington County is nothing short of astonishing,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “Dee serves as an inspiration for us all, but especially her co-workers in the Department of Human Services. Our entire Board congratulates her on this amazing milestone, and we thank her for all that she has done and continues to do for our County and our residents.”
Pepple, a Lumberton resident and Rancocas Valley Regional High School graduate, was hired by the County on May 3, 1971 and is believed to be the longest-serving County employee in the government’s history. She started in the Office of Consumer Affairs and spent nearly four decades there, working with the late Director Renee Borstad to help make the fledging office into a major watchdog against consumer fraud.
Pepple moved to the Department of Human Services in 2012 and continues to work there as a senior clerk/keyboardist. Her official duties involve external communications and managing the office and building, but she has been described as a “jack-of-all-trades” who performs countless tasks. She is also credited with decorating the Human Services offices for holidays and the department’s go-to for snacks and candy.
“The Human Services Department is where our most vulnerable turn to for help and Dee is instrumental in its success and in keeping up the morale of all her co-workers there,” said Hopson, who serves as Board liaison to Human Services. “She is an amazing woman and our County is so lucky to have her with us. Hopefully, we can convince her to remain with us for a few more years. However, whenever she does decide to retire, she will leave behind an amazing legacy of service.”