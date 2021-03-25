Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Jason J. Molina, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), announced that a 38-year-old Deptford man was arrested March 23 for arranging a sexual encounter with someone he met online and believed was a 13-year-old girl.
But in reality, the underage teenager was an HSI Special Agent, and Albert Pisanelli was taken into custody upon arriving at the Burlington Township convenience store where he thought she would be waiting for him to pick her up.
Pisanelli, of the 800 block of Hunter Drive, was charged with Luring (Second Degree), Attempted Sexual Assault (Second Degree), Leader of a Child Pornography Network (Third Degree), Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (Third Degree), Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree), and Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact (Fourth Degree).
In Pisanelli’s possession when arrested was a sex toy he bought as a gift for the girl, a tripod for a cell phone, lubricant and prescription medication for erectile dysfunction. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.
The investigation began earlier this month after Pisanelli’s online activities were discovered by law enforcement officials. Prior to orchestrating the rendezvous, he used an instant messaging app to request naked pictures from the person he believed was the young girl.
The investigation was conducted by HSI – Cherry Hill Office, with assistance from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Hi-Tech Crimes Unit and the Burlington Township Police Department. Pisanelli will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit and HSI – Cherry Hill Office are members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The BCPO also belongs to the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.