MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard Shareholder Sanmathi “Sanu” Dev has been sworn in as a trustee of the South Asian Bar Association of New Jersey (SABA-NJ). During a virtual ceremony Jan. 28, Dev received her oath of office from the Honorable Zahid N. Quraishi, U.S.M.J. D.N.J.
SABA-NJ is a voluntary association of attorneys and professionals in the New Jersey area dedicated to the needs, concerns and interests of the South Asian community in New Jersey.
Dev concentrates her practice on school law and labor and employment law. She is experienced in representing, advising, and defending boards of education and charter schools in all areas of school law including: labor and employment, special education, Section 504, student discipline and civil rights. She leads Capehart Scatchard’s School Law Blog, which focuses on cases, court decisions, and current developments affecting education law in New Jersey.
Dev is the Chair of the Firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which seeks to facilitate the Firm’s efforts to achieve and maintain a diverse and inclusive workplace at every level of our organization. Dev also serves as the Firm’s Hiring Shareholder. She received her law degree from Rutgers Law School at Camden and her B.A. degree from Boston University.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 84 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton, Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.