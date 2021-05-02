MEDFORD >> The Medford Township Police, Fire, EMS, and surrounding fire departments responded to a residence in the 100 block of Branch Street at 11:42 p.m. on April 29 for a house fire with reported victims trapped inside.
The fire was located on the first floor and basement upon arrival of first responders. The female resident, 67, was able to exit the home prior to any emergency services arrived. The male resident, 68, was able to climb out onto a second floor roof and then removed from the roof by arriving firefighters.
Both residents were taken to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia for smoke inhalation. The female also sustained burns to her hands.
The fire caused significant damage to the residence and contents. The resident’s dog succumbed to smoke inhalation on scene and several cats were rescued and secured by animal control.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Medford Township Police and the Medford Township Fire Marshall's Office.