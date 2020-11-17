SHAMONG >> The Indian Mills United Methodist Church food pantry has been helping people for more than 15 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in the number being served and the pantry's supplies are running low.
Donations of canned and packaged goods can be dropped off on the porch of the church office, located at 91 Indian Mills Road.
The pantry also asks for financial donations to provide Shop Rite gift cards for those in need. Checks should be mailed to: Indian Mills United Methodist Church, 89 Indian Mills Road, Shamong, NJ 08088.