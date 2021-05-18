GLASSBORO >> Senior Drew Ryback (Mantua, NJ/Clearview Regional) has been named the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Pitcher of the Week for May 17 as he picked up a victory in the conference semifinal series to help top-seeded Rowan advance to the NJAC Championship series next weekend, May 21-22. It marks his second weekly honor of the season.
The lefthander threw his second complete game of the year as the Profs came back from an early deficit and scored a 10-4 win over Kean in the first game of the NJAC Semifinals at Atlantic City’s Sandcastle Stadium. Ryback had four strikeouts in the win as he upped his season record to 6-1.
The Profs (23-4) won the second game, 7-1, to secure the berth in the championship series where they will host second-seeded William Paterson in a doubleheader on Friday beginning at noon at the Rowan Baseball Field. If necessary, the third game will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Ryback, the NJAC Pitcher of the Year, has posted a team-high 57 strikeouts on the year and opponents are batting .277 against him. During his career, he has notched a 23-4 record with 173 strikeouts.