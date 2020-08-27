August is National Immunization Awareness Month and Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey marked the occasion with a discount drive-thru vaccine clinic for local dogs and cats.
The event took place on Aug. 23 and offered local pet owners in Swedesboro and Woolwich Township, a safe, quick, and economical way to stay current with their furry friend’s important vaccinations.
Core vaccines for dogs and cats such as rabies, DHLPP, and FVR were available as well as discretionary immunizations such as Bordetella, Lyme disease and canine influenza, which may be needed based on a pet’s risk of exposure. Vaccines are a vital and necessary aspect in keeping pets, their owners, and the community happy and heathy.
• Vaccines help protect pets against severe and sometimes fatal diseases. Many serious diseases in dogs (distemper, parvovirus and adenovirus) and cats (feline distemper, feline herpesvirus and calicivirus) may easily be prevented by sticking to the recommended core vaccination schedule.
• Pet vaccines can also help keep owners and the community safe. Rabies is not only a deadly disease to our animal companions, but it can be fatal to humans and is spread through bites or exposure to saliva from an infected animal. Because of this, rabies vaccinations are required by law for dogs and cats in most states (including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware).
• Vaccinations can help save pet owners money. Discretionary vaccinations are often recommended or required for pets that spend time at doggie daycare, boarding facilities, regularly go to the groomer or spend time outdoors. Not only do they help keep pets healthy, but disease prevention means families do not have to incur the high costs of treating diseases.
“National Immunization month is a good reminder that our pets rely on us to provide them with the preventative care they need to live long, healthy lives,” said Dr. Karyn Collier, Medical Director of Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey “We recognize that due to the pandemic, the past few months have been difficult for area pet owners and we’re proud that we were able provide the local community with a convenient and safe option to stay up-to-date with their pets’ essential care needs.”
Along with vaccinations, a few additional care services were available at the drive-thru clinic including microchipping, nail trimming and testing for heart worm, tick-borne diseases, intestinal parasites, FeLV and FIV.
For more information or to make an appointment at Saint Francis Veterinary Center of South Jersey visit www.SaintFrancis.org or call 856-467-0050.