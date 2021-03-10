SICKLERVILLE >> Dunkin’ opened its newest next-generation restaurant March 10 at 334 Sicklerville Road here.
The new next-generation restaurant offers Sicklerville a first-hand look at Dunkin’s store of the future experience, with a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment. Complete with a new, warm interior color palette, the restaurant also offers atmospheric lighting, a convenient drive-thru, and an innovative tap system.
Exciting elements of the new restaurant experience at the Sicklerville location include:
• Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
• Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
• Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
The 2,500 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 12 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new restaurant also offers complimentary Wi-Fi for guests and a convenient drive-thru. Including the new next-generation Sicklerville restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee Sailesh Patel currently owns and operates 15 Dunkin’ locations throughout New Jersey.
