MEDFORD >> On Feb. 17 at 4:53 a.m., Medford Township Police, Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire at Camp Dark Waters on New Freedom Road here.
Arriving units found fire in an unoccupied cabin, which is used as a maintenance building, that soon spread to an adjacent shed. The fire was quickly brought under control by the fire department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Medford Township Fire Marshall in conjunction with the Medford Township Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.