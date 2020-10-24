MOUNT HOLLY >> With less than two weeks remaining until Election Day, Burlington County election officials report that about 40 percent of the county’s voters have successfully returned their ballots to the Board of Elections.
Just over 138,000 ballots have been received, with close to half arriving via the U.S. Postal Service and the other half via hand delivery to the Board’s offices at 50 Rancocas Street in Mount Holly or via the 13 secure drop boxes located throughout the county.
“We all know this has been a different kind of election that has required all of us to adjust, but the ballot returns show that the process is working and that Burlington County voters are able to safely and securely cast their ballots,” said Joe Dugan, chairman of the County Board of Elections.
Voters who submitted their ballots can also track them via the state Division of Elections online voter information portal, vote.nj.gov, to ensure they were delivered to the Board and processed.
“It’s a fairly simple and secure online log-in that can provide voters with the peace of mind to know their ballot has arrived and will be counted,” Dugan said. “I encourage voters who haven’t done so already to register on the portal and check on their ballot’s status.”
More than 330,000 voters are registered in the county, so there remains a substantial number of ballots that have not been returned. Dugan encouraged voters who have made up their minds to complete and submit their ballots as soon as possible.
He reminded voters that they can return their ballots through the mail, drop boxes or hand deliver them to the Board of Elections Office or their assigned polling location on Election Day. In order to be counted, ballots must be post marked on or before Nov. 3 or be delivered to drop boxes, the Election Board Office or the appropriate polling location before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A list of drop box locations is available online at https://burlconj.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=fa666985f2454304af728618cfd38088.
Voters can find their polling places at the following: https://burlconj.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1deca8a48a10494ca2089c480f4515fb
Registered voters who have not received a ballot should contact the Burlington County Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5229 or email votebymail@co.burlington.nj.us.