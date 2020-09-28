Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.