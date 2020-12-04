EVESHAM >> With proper planning and a proactive approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, Evesham Township Council used its Dec. 1 council meeting to unanimously pass a $1.98 million capital budget that balances fiscal responsibility with the needs of the township’s police, public works, recreation programs and more.
Just some of the items in the capital budget include equipment upgrades and five new police vehicles, which, for the first time in Evesham Township, two will be environmentally friendly electric cars for the ETPD Detective Bureau. These investments demonstrate continued support to the police department and funding needed to ensure their safety.
Park upgrades include new playground equipment made possible with a grant the township received from Burlington County, and the capital budget also provides for funding that will further enhance Evesboro Downs Park with a new platform, which will allow for additional activities and events to occur.
In addition, funds will be made available for the full replacement and reopening of the M1 Turf Field at Memorial Park, which was closed earlier this year after the field reached its life expectancy and could no longer be safely repaired.
“I think we’ve been very conservative with this budget, and we determined what are the minimum purchases we can make to maintain and provide good services to the town,” Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said. “We’ll be able to help the town and provide jobs, which will further reinvest back into Evesham.”
This year’s capital budget will also provide funding for a formal road program evaluation that will present a current, up-to-date analysis of every road in the township and provide fair and objective recommendations on moving forward with a robust road program. To address various other infrastructure needs, such as alleviating flooding concerns, funding for drainage repairs will also be funded through this year’s capital budget.
Although council has traditionally passed capital budgets in the spring, earlier this year council was presented with the COVID-19 pandemic and an unforeseeable fiscal impact.
Facing this unprecedented reduction in expected revenues, the township immediately took the proactive approach of freezing discretionary spending, reducing operating expenditures, pursuing new grant opportunities, temporarily reducing work hours and delaying the passage of a capital budget.
“I feel confident knowing that we’re good stewards of taxpayer dollars and we did do well through a pandemic,” Deputy Mayor Heather Cooper said. “We’re also being conservative in looking ahead and getting forecasts and projections for the upcoming budget.”
Now as Evesham Township reaches the end of 2020, diligent fiscal planning and a more stable economic outlook have allowed council to pass a fiscally conservative capital budget to support residents’ needs.
And with the capital budget totaling less than $2 million, those figures are well below the more than $3 million in debt the township was already scheduled to pay off in 2020.
The passing of a capital budget was also made possible due to the township’s fiscally conservative 2020 Municipal Budget, which council passed in July with reduced appropriations, steady use of surplus in line with previous years, and a decrease in municipal taxes to provide relief for Evesham’s residents and businesses in need.