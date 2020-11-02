EVESHAM >> On Oct. 30, the Evesham Police Department charged Robert A. Miller III, 28, of Sicklerville with Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree) and Criminal Mischief (Disorderly Persons) pertaining to an incident that occurred in early September.
On September 3, 2020, the victim reported that the front windshield, front driver’s side window, and the front passenger side window of his vehicle were smashed and the interior of the vehicle was also damaged due to a deliberate act of vandalism.
A separate victim reported that the bedroom window of her residence was shattered by a deliberate act of vandalism. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that Miller was a suspect and evidence recovered through the investigation placed him at the scene of the crime.
Miller was charged on criminal summonses and has a mandatory court appearance.