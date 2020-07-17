As a Nationally Accredited Law Enforcement Agency with CALEA, our mission is to enhance the quality of life in the Township of Evesham through providing excellence in police services. We are proud of our high ethical standards and commitment to providing excellent customer services.
In accordance with the department’s continued focus on the needs of the community along with transparency within the agency, a survey is being conducted of citizen attitudes and opinions towards the police department. The survey is designed to measure the public’s opinion on the agency’s overall performance, competency of the agency employees, perceptions of the officer’s attitudes and behavior, concerns over safety and security within the township and recommendations and suggestions for improvement. The results will be used as a platform for organizational learning and to better address the concerns of the community.
The survey will be conducted from July 15 to Aug. 31. A link to the survey will be on the police department website, the police department Facebook page and associated ETPD social media accounts.
The link to the survey is: