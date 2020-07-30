EVESHAM >> On July 28 at 2:26 a.m., the Evesham Police Department responded to Route 73 South near Evesham Road for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian here.
Preliminary investigation shows a red Toyota was traveling south on Route 73 heading towards Camden County. A female was walking in the roadway when she was struck by the vehicle.
The female, identified as Sharon Valente, 46, of Marlton was transported to Virtua Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.