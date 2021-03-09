On March 9, the Evesham Police Department Investigative Bureau and Community Policing Unit conducted a large canvass of all the adjoining and nearby neighborhoods in an attempt to locate the Subaru involved in two suspicious incidents recently since it was believed the male in question lived nearby.
During the canvass, a possible match was located and contact was made with the owner of the Subaru. During this contact, it was confirmed that the male was the same subject involved in the incidents that occurred on March 4 and 8.
Although no crime was committed, the male was advised that his behavior was alarming and he confirmed that he would no longer make contact with any juveniles.
Here were the incidents in question, as reported by the Evesham police:
On March 8 at approximately 4 p.m., in the area of Lexington Circle, an unknown white male approached a group of three girls between the ages of 7 and 10 years old. The male was operating a green Subaru Outback/Forester, with a small dog in the car. He pulled up to the girls and asked if they like music and if the girls were related. The male then handed the girls a compact disc and drove away.
On March 4, Evesham Police Department received a similar complaint, of a male in a Subaru acting suspicious in the area of Parkdale Place. The male approached a small child getting off a school bus and attempted to give that child a compact disc, then attempted to give the disc to the child’s mother.