The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted suspect in reference to a purse theft from the Evesham Vet Clinic, located at 800 South Route 73, on Jan. 14.
Investigation determined a victim’s purse was stolen while she was at the veterinarian office. The victim’s identity was then used to cash checks (from an unrelated victim) at numerous TD Bank locations throughout New Jersey. The suspect was making the withdraws from the drive-thru lanes with a vehicle that contained stolen license plates.
If anyone knows the identity of this female, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.