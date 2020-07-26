EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted two subjects who stole eight cell phones July 18 from the Sprint Wireless Store, located at 300 South Route 73 here.
The depicted subjects used an unknown cutting instrument to remove the eight cell phones from the store’s security wires. The total value of the theft is $8,500.
If anyone knows the identity of these males, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.
The success of the Evesham Police Department is enhanced by the active involvement of township residents. When you call to report suspicious activity, you not only help the police department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place in which to live, play and work.
Immediately report suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.