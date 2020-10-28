EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted three subjects who stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of designer jackets here.
On Oct. 14 at 2:40 p.m. at the Marshalls store, located at 704 South Route 73, the males loaded their carts with jackets and then fled the store without paying for them.
If anyone knows the identity of these males, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.
The Evesham Police Department's success is enhanced by the active involvement of township residents. When suspicious activity is reports, you not only help the police department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place.
Immediately report suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.