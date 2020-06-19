The Evesham Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the depicted subject in reference to a rash of overnight vehicle burglaries where three motor vehicle were stolen in the southern end of the township.
Investigation determined that an unknown group had burglarized more than vehicles and stole three cars during the overnight hours on June 12. ETPD has located and recovered all three stolen vehicles, two were located in Newark and one in Evesham.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.