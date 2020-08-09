EVESHAM >> On Aug. 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m., a male in this surveillance photo stole a young girls bike and skateboard from the family’s front porch on Daphne Drive in the Woodview Development here.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.
