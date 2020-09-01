EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying the depicted subject in reference to overnight vehicle burglaries on multiple occasions here.
Investigation has determined that this suspect has burglarized vehicles beginning on July 2 through Aug. 30 during the overnight hours. The suspect has been active in the Cambridge Development and Springside East Development. The suspect is wearing distinctive three-quarter pants, a large backpack and a baseball cap.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.
The Evesham Police Department would like to remind residents of some safety tips to help avoid becoming a victim of a car burglary.
*Close your windows and LOCK your doors.
*Remove all valuables or place them in your trunk.
*Do not leave keys in vehicle.
*Do not leave a car running.
*If possible, remove mounting hardware out of sight. It could indicate to a thief that a device is inside the vehicle.
The success of the Evesham Police Department is enhanced by the active involvement of the township residents. When you call to report suspicious activity, you not only help the police department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place in which to live, play and work.
Immediately report suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.