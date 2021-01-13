EVESHAM >> The Evesham Township School District will again offer a tuition-based full-day kindergarten program for the 2021-22 school year.
While it is the district's hope to return to typical class sizes in the fall, this depends on the status of the pandemic. Traditionally, a minimum of 15 students per classroom is required in order for a session to be implemented and a maximum number of students per classroom of 20. If the CDC and state guidelines limit the number of students, the class size will be adjusted and all health and safety guidelines will continue to be followed.
A full-day session will be offered at all six elementary schools. The curriculum used is aligned to what is currently being offered in our half-day program; however, extends early reading and math concepts, language development, fine and gross motor skills, related arts and social skills into a complete full-day academic program. The cost for the program is $5,500 for the year, and includes transportation to and from a consistent address for all families living within Evesham’s bus zones.
In order to be considered for admission into this program, there are three requirements that must be met:
- Families must be residents of Evesham Township or ETSD employees.
- Students must be five years of age on or before October 1, 2021.
- Students must have up-to-date immunizations.
Anyone interested in enrolling their child in one of our classes should complete an application, which can be found on our district website, www.evesham.k12.nj.us, under Announcements and return it along with a non-refundable application fee of $50 on or before Friday, Feb. 19 to: Evesham Township School District, Office of Curriculum & Instruction, 25 South Maple Ave., Marlton, NJ 08053.
Students will be assigned to their home school on a first-come, first-serve basis. District personnel will assign a tracking number to each application as it is received. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of available slots at any one school, students will be placed on a wait list at their home school and offered placement at another building within the district.
Letters to applicant families will be mailed on Friday, Feb. 26 to notify them of acceptance and school placement based on final enrollment numbers. At that time, an Acceptance Form must be completed and returned by Friday, March 12, 2021.
Those who have any questions about the program or need further information, call Danielle Magulick at 856-983-1800, ext. 5050.